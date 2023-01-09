Bullard man arrested after police say he attempted to impersonate officer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of impersonating a police officer.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on Saturday in Chandler, the driver of a silver sedan began flashing red and blue lights at a motorist while indicating with a hand signal to have the motorist pull over. The motorist did not pull over but instead followed the sedan into Tyler.

The driver, identified as Jason Fears, 34, of Bullard, was eventually pulled over for speeding by a Tyler police officer who was unaware of the alleged impersonation actions, Erbaugh said. The motorist who had called the incident in to law enforcement then spoke with the Tyler police officer, as did a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Fears was then arrested on-sight and charged with impersonating a public servant.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.