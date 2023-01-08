UT Tyler Lady Patriots escape St. Mary’s 42-40 to stay unbeaten in conference play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lady Patriots stay unbeaten despite St. Mary’s attempt to snap the Patriots’ win streak and hand them their first conference loss.

UT Tyler took the game with a smothering defense as Tina Machalova worked her way down the court. They had a great setup involving Frances King, with a pass to Montse Guitererrez for the bucket.

St. Mary’s pushed UT Tyler, but lost 42-40.

Lady Patriots Coach Rebecca Alvidrez spoke about the close win.

”You know, it’s always positive when you can finish games, and we’ve been able to do that, but the difference is like every game in conference, it’s tough, so we just gotta continue to grow, clean up, keep getting better,” Alvidrez said. “Just keep going to work. There’s ups and downs in games, obviously we struggled a lot, offensively they hit some big shots. She does a tremendous job; Valerie does a tremendous job with her team. She’s establishing a culture, but it’s about us. We have to be able to continue to grow. I think we’re hungry enough, but sometimes we have one of those games that a lot of things we gotta work extra hard, and sometimes we make things a little difficult than it has to be as well.”

