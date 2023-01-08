Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering.

Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.

A suspect has not yet been arrested.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance
A passing driver failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol vehicle.
Coffee City police officer injured in crash

Latest News

Wellness Workshop
Local wellness experts provide encouragement, reminders for keeping resolutions
An expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good.
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze...
WebXtra: Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
The change has brought in more vendors.
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year