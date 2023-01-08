Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering.
Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.
A suspect has not yet been arrested.
