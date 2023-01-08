Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering.

Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.

A suspect has not yet been arrested.

