Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... This morning the last of our overnight showers and thunderstorms are moving out of Deep East Texas. We’ll start the day off with a bit of cloud cover and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By mid-to-late morning, skies will be trending more sunny/mostly sunny for the entire area, and temperatures will be climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s. This afternoon, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected, with highs in the mid 60s. It’ll be cooler than yesterday, though still warm for early January. This evening, temperatures will drop back into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Overnight, skies turn mostly cloudy, and temperatures continue to fall into the 40s, and upper 30s for some.

Monday will be a partly cloudy day, highs in the mid 60s. On Wednesday, rain will return to the forecast in the evening, and will also be in the forecast for Thursday morning, clearing out by Thursday afternoon. A cold front will then move through on Thursday, cooling temperatures back to near-normal for Friday and next Saturday. With Wednesday and Thursday’s rain chance, storms do appear possible, though the potential for severe weather is not yet clear. Once we have a better idea of what to expect, we’ll let you know. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

