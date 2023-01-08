Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police officer, veteran dies after battle with cancer

“A heartbreaking loss for our community.”
"A heartbreaking loss for our community."
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An officer who served for 8 years in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp passed away Saturday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Longview Police Officer Larry Solomon,” the Longview Police Department said in a social media post.

Officer Solomon had been fighting angiosarcoma cancer; he died at his home on Saturday morning surrounded by family, the post said.

“A heartbreaking loss for our community,” a post from Longview ISD said.

The department said Larry dedicated his life to service and family. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and proudly served the Longview community for almost 8 years as a police officer. Larry was a proud husband and father of two beautiful children.

The police also thanked the community for the abundance of prayers and support the Solomon family received during his fight. They asked for continued prayers for the Solomon family and the Longview Police Department family.

“We will remain Solomon Strong!” the post said.

Services are pending with the Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home.

