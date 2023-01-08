Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after...
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm