Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination

A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time.

On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff.

WOWT reports the cheetah cubs were recently born at the Wildlife Safari Park.

According to the zoo, the cubs are two boys and two girls to first-time mother Clio.

Zoo officials said the four cubs had their first exam in December 2022. When the cubs were first born, Clio and her cubs were left mostly undisturbed to help with the bonding process

During the examination, the veterinary staff said they listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, checked their eyes, and gave them their first vaccines.

An off-display cheetah breeding center at the Wildlife Safari Park helps ensure the cheetahs have privacy in an environment that resembles their natural habitat, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in...
Big week for US-Mexico ties going into North American summit
Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’