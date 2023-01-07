Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team take down Temple College

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Lady Apaches basketball team takes down a talented Temple College team 83-73 on Friday afternoon. They keep winning despite having just seven players, all of them freshmen.

TRENIA TILLIS-HOARD/TJC WOMEN’S COACH

“They can’t play like freshmen. If they play like freshmen, we’re dead. You know none of us want to be dead, we’re going to keep on fighting, and we keep trying to get better and we’re teaching I think I’m having to teach more than I ever in my whole coaching career her at TJC,” said TJC women’s coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard. “It’s fun because a lot of the kids are sponges, they know how to play basketball. So, we just gotta keep being resilient and fighting back and just if we get a lead keep a lead.”

