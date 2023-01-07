Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants

Pruning back a plant damaged by a hard freeze can actually put its future growth at risk, as Texas A&M Professor Dr. Mike Arnold explains.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants.

Few plants were spared from the Christmas week freeze, and what was left for many was unpleasant to look at. While some may consider pruning back the damaged areas, a Texas A&M horticulturist says to let it stay the way it is, at least for a while.

Pruning back a plant, shrub or tree that’s been damaged by a hard freeze can actually put the plant’s future growth at risk, as Texas A&M Professor Dr. Mike Arnold explains.

