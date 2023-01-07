Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid

Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game continues his recovery in Houston.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight, and in speech therapy he can nod and shake his head to communicate.

TCU Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes also sent Cooper a special gift recently: a signed helmet with a supportive message, “Hang in there!” Cooper’s parents expressed their thanks for the thoughtful gesture.

Additionally, the Troup High School boys and girls basketball teams are sponsoring a fundraiser for Cooper to be held Jan. 18. Each player will collect sponsorships for each free-throw made out of 100 attempts, and the money raised will go towards Cooper’s recovery.

People are encouraged to contact the Troup players or coaches for more details on how to contribute. More information can also be found on the Troup ISD Facebook page.

