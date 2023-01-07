Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... This morning we’re blanketed in cloud cover, and unfortunately that is going to persist through the day. Temperatures to start our Saturday are in the 50s and 60s, and it is a big muggy out there in some areas. The high humidity will lead to the development of patchy fog, but widespread impacts are not expected. There is a chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms today, mainly south of I-20, and you could maybe even say south of Tyler-Longview. Rain chances today will favor our southern counties, though it is possible we see a shower in the northern half of the area. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 60s and low 70s, warmer to the south.

This evening, continued chances for showers and thundershowers, mainly in Deep East Texas. Again, severe weather is not expected, though rumbles of thunder and some flooding will be possible. This activity will clear out of the area Sunday morning, leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 40s, warming into the low 60s for highs, upper 50s for some.

As I talked about yesterday, we’ve seen the wind shift to be out of the southwest, and with that, we could see the tree pollen count climb, specifically the Ashe juniper/mountain cedar count. In yesterday’s update to the Pollen and Mold Count, that is what happened. We went from a Low count in the tree category, to Medium. If you’re like me, the mountain cedar allergy is no joke! With southwest wind expected to continue for part of the day, you’ll want to consider taking your allergy medication.

Looking to next week, temperatures will continue to run warm for January, with nearly every day’s high forecast in the 60s and 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly Wednesday night, and Thursday. Have a great Saturday and stay dry out there today!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

