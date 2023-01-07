Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses.

“We’re seeing it all at the moment,” said Mark Anderson, MD, Chief Medical Officer for CHRISTUS Health. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, and a variety of rhinoviruses, according to Anderson.

“We got hit really hard this year with respiratory symptoms, a lot of patients presenting throughout the healthcare system, emergency departments, urgent cares, primary care offices. It’s a variety of things, but in particular, influenza hit us a little early this year.”

And while Anderson says many people are still getting sick, only a small number of cases are serious enough to hospitalize people. He credits better treatments for COVID-19 and an effective seasonal flu vaccine.

“We have a couple dozen patients in the hospital with COVID right now,” Anderson said. “A little bit less than that with influenza. We’ve seen a couple of critical patients but not the number we saw in previous years, particularly with COVID.”

When it comes to COVID, the latest report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) shows moderate spread in six of the seven counties in their jurisdiction.

“You probably know the person who gave it to you,” said NET Health’s Russell Hopkins, who pointed out most people are catching the virus from family and friends.

Allergies are also wreaking havoc on East Texas and can even make people more susceptible to getting sick.

“It can get you down enough that a small exposure to something like strep, which we are also seeing right now,” Hopkins said.

No matter the illness, health professionals say the rule of thumb remains the same for when it’s time to seek help.

“If you have fever that won’t go away despite medications to treat it,” Anderson said. “If you’re feeling short of breath, if you feel dizzy and have difficulty standing, or anything that’s a more serious symptoms you should be calling your doctor.”

