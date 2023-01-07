Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

MHS football player Zaidyn Ward headed back to school after collapsing on field

Zaidyn Ward
Monterey High School football player Zaidyn Ward is returning to school after undergoing treatment for a serious medical emergency during a football game.
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After two procedures, a month of homebound school, and a long time of not seeing his friends, the Monterey High School football player who collapsed on the field is going back to school Monday.

15-year-old Zaidyn Ward is feeling good about walking back into MHS.

“I’m ready to see my friends,” Zaidyn said.

A teacher came into their home and taught him for two hours a day three days a week for a month. The homebound schooling was recommended by Monterey administrators because of how tired Zaidyn was.

PREVIOUS STORY: Monterey football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery

“They were noticing that he was a little, giving out a little more frequently and just wasn’t able to maintain a full day,” Zaidyn’s grandmother, Judy Combs, said.

Zaidyn’s mom and grandma were hopeful when doctors inserted the SCID Defibrillator that he would start acting more like the active teenager he was.

“He has a little more energy than he did before the surgery, and he’s so far, it hasn’t been a month yet, but it’ll be a month on the 14th but he’s so far so good,” Judy said.

PREVIOUS STORY: MHS football player undergoing follow-up procedure after open-heart surgery

The defibrillator was meant to go in-between muscles in his chest, but since Zaidyn lost weight, it had to be put on his side.

Zaidyn Ward
Zaidyn Ward(Cassandra Combs)

This is making his mom, Cassandra Combs, nervous for those busy passing periods between classes.

PREVIOUS STORY: Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game

“Being in a school full of people, you don’t want anybody to bump into where he had that procedure at, and stuff, take his time,” Cassandra said.

Getting sick could take a toll on him, so Zaidyn will be wearing a mask at school. Despite her nerves, Cassandra knows going back is for the best.

“He does better learning in the classrooms, but he’ll get a little bit of his normal life back,” Cassandra said.

The family met with administrators at Monterey on Friday. They decided Zaidyn can go to school until he’s tired, then he goes home to rest up for the next day. The cooperation from Monterey has made his grandmother want to chant ‘Beat ‘em red, Beat ‘em blue,’ a little louder.

“The staff and Mr. Purkeypile and everyone at Monterey has really been great,” Judy said. “Working with Zaidyn, making him as comfortable as possible and not just putting him on the spot, knowing that he had health issues, they’ve really been wonderful, I mean really wonderful.”

Zaidyn wants to thank everyone for their support and kind words throughout this journey.

“So that people care, and people see the story,” Zaidyn said.

To support Zaidyn’s recovery click here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo.”
Kilgore introduces new police dog
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’
TJC's Lady Apaches beat Temple College on Friday.
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team take down Temple College
Hay Prices Up
Texas Hay Prices