Kilgore introduces new police dog

The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo.”
The dog's name is "Officer Dodo."
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police department announced they have a new school-specific K-9 starting on Monday.

The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo,” and he’s a 20-month-old German Shepard replacing a previous dog, Ruger, who is going to be spending his retirement as a lap dog, according to the police social media post.

The police said Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions, which is local to ETX, as a school-specific K-9 that can alert officers to tobacco products as well as vapes, alcohol, gunpowder, and all the other illicit drugs they might encounter.

“We care about our students and want them to be in an educational environment that is free from illicit substances so they can learn and excel,” the post said. “We picked Dodo because of how he interacted with students while he visited during our vetting program. He is very social and loving.”

Dodo was paid for by funds seized from a wealthy doctor who was convicted of illegally prescribing opioids to hundreds of people in ETX, the post stated. Dodo’s ride is an older Charger the department had in reserve, but it received a facelift with unique graphics that incorporate the school colors and beloved Bulldog mascot.

