Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Coffee City police officer injured in crash

The motorist being stopped failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol...
The motorist being stopped failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol vehicle.(Coffee City Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A police officer was injured in a crash that followed an attempted traffic stop.

Coffee City Police Officer McCord was injured during a routine traffic stop on Hwy 155 on Jan. 6, according to a social media post by the department.

Police Chief JohnJay Portillo said the motorist being stopped failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol vehicle, causing him to be tossed around inside the car, injuring his back. Portillo said the incident could have been much worse, and he is grateful the officer was able to go home last night.

Coffee City police will begin enforcing the passing vehicle law more strictly, and the post asks drivers to slow down and move over if they see a police officer, fire truck, ambulance, tow truck driver or TxDOT crews on the side of the road with their lights on.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo.”
Kilgore introduces new police dog
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’
TJC's Lady Apaches beat Temple College on Friday.
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team take down Temple College