Coffee City police officer injured in crash

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A police officer was injured in a crash that followed an attempted traffic stop.

Coffee City Police Officer McCord was injured during a routine traffic stop on Hwy 155 on Jan. 6, according to a social media post by the department.

Police Chief JohnJay Portillo said the motorist being stopped failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol vehicle, causing him to be tossed around inside the car, injuring his back. Portillo said the incident could have been much worse, and he is grateful the officer was able to go home last night.

Coffee City police will begin enforcing the passing vehicle law more strictly, and the post asks drivers to slow down and move over if they see a police officer, fire truck, ambulance, tow truck driver or TxDOT crews on the side of the road with their lights on.

