Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a child has died after being attacked by a dog.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull Friday night while she was playing outside of a relative’s home.

Authorities said a relative attempted to intervene, but the dog continued to attack.

The girl was able to be taken to the hospital by died from the injuries sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood.

According to arrest documents, no fence or other barrier was keeping the dog confined to the owner’s home.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the child killed but said its homicide team is continuing to investigate the incident with the dog in custody.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

The motorist being stopped failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol...
Coffee City police officer injured in crash
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo.”
Kilgore introduces new police dog
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video