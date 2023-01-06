Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 14 years for child pornography

Danny Lynn Morton.
Danny Lynn Morton.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man took a plea deal on Friday that will see him spend 14 years in prison for two child pornography charges.

Danny Lynn Morton was sentenced seven years for each charge, and the sentences will run consecutively, according to court documents.

Morton was first indicted on 20 possession or promotion of child pornography charges in December of 2019. He was released from jail on a $200,000 bond a day after his arrest.

