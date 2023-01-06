WebXtra: Rising egg costs have East Texans looking to bring chickens home to roost

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of eggs has become so concerning to some East Texans that some are looking at raising their own chickens, even in municipal areas.

At $5, $6 or $7 a dozen, depending on where you go, the price of eggs is becoming a pricey part of a shopper’s budget. Most municipalities have city ordinances that may allow you to raise chickens within city limits, with some restrictions.

ACE Hardware workers said they’ve had dozens of people come in wanting to know how to get started raising their own flocks for the eggs. The starting point is baby chicks. Most can be purchased online, and at about 6 months they’ll begin to lay.

Chickens can a low-maintenance investment. They require shelter, food and water, and very little else.

Lois Phillips has been raising chickens in the Hawkins area for years and said the initial investment in building a coop and raising chickens has paid off in the end.

