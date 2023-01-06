Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso.

The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said.

She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her left hand.

If you have information, contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

