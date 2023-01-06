Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State report reveals name of suspect shot by officer in Quitman

More details have come to light in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Quitman in December.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - More details have come to light in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Quitman in December.

Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed in front of the Wood County Courthouse in Quitman following a vehicle chase on Dec. 22, 2022. A state report indicates he would have been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and theft valued between $750-$2,500.

The report also states Vancleave did not use or display any weapons during the conflict. It claims, however, that he attempted to injure an officer by hitting him with a vehicle.

According to the report, two Mineola police officers were dispatched to a local store on a report of theft; they attempted to stop Vancleave in his vehicle as he began to leave the parking lot, but he allegedly tried to hit an officer who was on foot. The officer retreated to the police vehicle, the report says, and a chase on Hwy 37 towards Quitman ensued. The report describes Vancleave as driving recklessly, swerving into opposite lanes of traffic, losing a tire, and eventually crashing, spinning to rest on W. Bermuda St. in front of the courthouse in Quitman.

Vancleave’s vehicle was facing the police unit when he exited the driver’s door, the report says, and an officer fired shots, hitting the suspect, who fell to the ground.

Other responding officers attempted to provide first aid to Vancleave, but he was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived, the report states. The scene was then secured for Texas Rangers to investigate.

