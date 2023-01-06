Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Report names man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The name of a man shot by an officer after allegedly threatening to harm himself and others with a gun has been released in a state report.

Randy Wayne Tadlock, 43, was shot and killed on Jan. 2, 2023, at about 6 p.m. after fleeing custody and allegedly pointing a gun at officers. The report states he would have been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest. The report also indicates he exhibited mental health problems and made suicidal statements.

Tadlock was shot after a confrontation with officers, and he died from his wounds at the scene after officers administered first aid.

