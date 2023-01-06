Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Officials searching Henderson County property for remains of teen missing since 2009

Heather Cannon
Heather Cannon((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for the remains of a teenager who has been missing since 2009.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.

Hillhouse said they obtained a warrant to search the property. So far they have not uncovered any evidence.

RELATED: Mom seeks information in case of Athens teen missing since 2009

