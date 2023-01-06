Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Country music star and Longview resident Neal McCoy said the Pledge of Allegiance for the 2,555th time today at his ranch.
By Willie Downs
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music star and Longview resident Neal McCoy said the Pledge of Allegiance for the 2,555th time today at his ranch, marking the 7th consecutive year he has done so without missing a single day. Today, KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke to McCoy about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.

