Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music star and Longview resident Neal McCoy said the Pledge of Allegiance for the 2,555th time today at his ranch, marking the 7th consecutive year he has done so without missing a single day. Today, KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke to McCoy about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.