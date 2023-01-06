Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college...
FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college football game against Akron on Sept. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Crump, who was facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 5, to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.(Al Goldis | AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.

The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump’s record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.

Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges but the only one tagged with a felony. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.

Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. Nichols said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal.

“This was handled in great fashion, but it could have only been done so by a Maryland Terrapin,” said Judge Cedric Simpson, a Maryland graduate.

Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

The defensive back had one tackle in four games in 2022.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Smith County sheriff vehicle
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
Jacob Wayne Gore
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

Latest News

High Cost of Ingredients
Bakery owner hunts for lowest prices due to inflation
ETX Regional Airport Recognition
East Texas regional airport manager honored for decade of service
Chapel Hill ISD Bilingual Books
Chapel Hill ISD purchases bilingual books to promote student bi-literacy
Gregg County Youth Expo
Gregg County Youth Expo showcases work of local agriculture students
Pope Benedict Funeral Reactions
East Texas Catholics celebrate life of Pope Benedict