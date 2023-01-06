Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

McFerrin Athletic Facility under demolition for new indoor training facility

Demolition site of former Mcferrin Athletic Center
Demolition site of former Mcferrin Athletic Center(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is out with the old and in with the new. The University is currently demolishing the Mcferrin Athletic Center.

Constructed in 2007, The indoor football training facility helped Aggie athletes beat the summer heat as well as provide a place to train in inclement weather.

Once housing a full football playing field, the site is now a demolition zone, making way for an indoor football performance center that will connect to the Adam C. Sinn ‘00 Academic & Wellness Center.

Part of the 12th Man Foundation’s Centennial Campaign, the new building will be one of the largest fundraising efforts by the foundation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

The motorist being stopped failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol...
Coffee City police officer injured in crash
The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo.”
Kilgore introduces new police dog
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’
TJC's Lady Apaches beat Temple College on Friday.
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team take down Temple College