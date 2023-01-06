Kitchen Pickin’: Mama Steph is feelin’ it ... literally

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff had to raid the storage to pull up some finds from earlier this year and Steph shows us how she can identify glass.

Daffodil glass

This glass has a nice weight and a green line around the top. (KLTV)

Jeff: When I did a quick Google image search, I thought I found a match as a Cera glass. But I looked again just now and I’m not finding a match at all. This green line around the top seems pretty rare. I don’t remember when we got this glass but it’s the only one I could find last night.

Steph: I searched as well, and can’t find a single identical glass online. It’s so pretty but it’s a mystery!

Libbey watermelon glasses

These Libbey glasses are in really good shape with no chipped paint. (KLTV)

Jeff: This was my lone purchase from the past week. We got eight of them at a thrift store. Watermelon isn’t in season right now, but sometimes it’s best to buy off-season and hold them. We’ve had Libbey on the show before and they make quality glasses.

Steph: These glasses are really adorable for spring and summer! I can picture them at a lunch on the patio, or in a picnic basket. They’re very sturdy, so they’d be good for this.

Minnie Mouse mug

Minnie is raised to 3D. (KLTV)

Jeff: Another one I don’t really remember buying, but it’s pretty cool. Minnie’s face is raised, or “in relief” as Steph puts it. I love mugs and Disney is a popular item. So this was a pretty easy pick. Maybe one day I’ll show you how I package mugs.

Steph: I love this one! It’s very cute. If I had a little one who loved Disney, I’d create a Valentine’s Day gift with it. The condition is flawless, too, which is perfect for gift-giving.

Corningware is the nearly unbreakable dish. (KLTV)

Jeff: So it looks like Corning made a dish that can be used “for the way you eat today.” I guess you could scoop a little casserole and microwave it or put a little salad in it. It wouldn’t be enough for me! Maybe you can use one to put a side dish in next to your plate. I did a little research and found this quirky video. Steph was able to ID the company just by feeling it!

Steph: I just watched the video; quirky is a good way to describe it! I like the creative way he showed how to use the sidekick dishes. When they were made (1980s?), I suppose the thinking was that people aren’t sitting down to dinner with a big plate of food anymore, so just give them something small they can stick in the microwave to nibble from. They are handy, and will definitely go in the microwave, the oven, etc. I like them.

Divided relish dish

This relish dish is made by Indiana Glass. (KLTV)

Jeff: I think this was a Mrs. Awtrey special (happy birthday!). Steph got her feelers out again and told us how to identify what kind of glass this is. This is made by Indiana Glass, which has made an appearance on Pickin’ before.

Steph: This is a nice dish to use for pickles, olives, or what have you. It’s nice that the forks are still with it, too. It’s made of pressed glass, which looks similar to cut glass but is much less expensive to make. You can feel the difference between the two types of glass. Cut glass is typically heavier than pressed, due to its lead content. The lead content also gives it more clarity and sparkle than regular glass. And when you run your fingertips across the designs, pressed glass feels very smooth and worn, while cut glass feels sort of sharp and defined. For serving liquids, I prefer to use regular glass, since cut glass has a higher lead content that could leach into the liquid if left in the vessel long enough.

