Human remains found near Baylor Campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in a ravine near the Baylor University campus on Friday, Jan. 6.

Investigators have been at the scene near 9th Street and the I-35 access road since 9 a.m.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation is being treated as a “questionable death.”

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.