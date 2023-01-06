Greenville shooting leaves 1 injured; investigation ongoing

GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Templeton in reference to a possible shooting on December 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers found a passenger in a white vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released due to the incident being an ongoing investigation. If you or anyone you know have information on this incident, please contact Detective Stillwagoner at 903-453-0427.

