Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Greater Longview United Way cancels tax assistance program for 2023

(PR NEWSWIRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Greater Longview United Way is announcing changes to its popular Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for the 2023 tax season. After careful consideration, the organization has decided to cancel the program for the upcoming year.

The VITA program has been a staple of Greater Longview United Way’s community outreach efforts for many years, providing free tax preparation services to low- and moderate-income individuals and families. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the organization has had to make the difficult decision to cancel the program for 2023.

“We understand that the VITA program has been a valuable resource for many in our community, and we are disappointed that we will not be able to offer it this year,” said Dr. Evan Dolive, Executive Director of Greater Longview United Way. “We are working diligently to explore alternative ways to serve the community and hope to bring the VITA program back in the future.”

Tax preparation resources can be found on longviewunitedway.org/vita.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field

Latest News

The National Eye Institute even calls it the “Sneak Thief of Sight.”
East Texas ophthalmologist speaks on glaucoma for awareness month
Gregg County District Court cancels jury duty for week of Jan. 9
William Chad Martin
Autopsy shows Ore City man found dead had drowned
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 2-hour 20/20 special with new information about Houston teen accused of killing mom, NFL-star dad