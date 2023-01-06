Greater Longview United Way cancels tax assistance program for 2023

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Greater Longview United Way is announcing changes to its popular Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program for the 2023 tax season. After careful consideration, the organization has decided to cancel the program for the upcoming year.

The VITA program has been a staple of Greater Longview United Way’s community outreach efforts for many years, providing free tax preparation services to low- and moderate-income individuals and families. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the organization has had to make the difficult decision to cancel the program for 2023.

“We understand that the VITA program has been a valuable resource for many in our community, and we are disappointed that we will not be able to offer it this year,” said Dr. Evan Dolive, Executive Director of Greater Longview United Way. “We are working diligently to explore alternative ways to serve the community and hope to bring the VITA program back in the future.”

Tax preparation resources can be found on longviewunitedway.org/vita.

