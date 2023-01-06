Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly clear and sunny this morning with temperatures to start the day in the 30s and 40s. We’ll quickly warm into the 50s by mid-morning, and then the 60s by lunchtime. This afternoon, a few thin clouds are possible, otherwise mostly sunny. Temperatures today will peak in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind today will generally be out of the south-southeast, gusting at time to 20 miles per hour. This evening and overnight, the wind will shift to the southwest and eventually northwest with a cold front arriving this weekend. This shift in wind may allow an opportunity for high levels of Ashe juniper pollen, also known as mountain cedar, to travel to East Texas. While we do have some Ashe juniper in our area, the tree has a higher population in Central Texas, and the southwest wind could carry its pollen to our area, just a heads up for those who suffer from this allergy. In yesterday’s Pollen and Mold Count from UT Health, Ashe juniper did not appear in the count - likely because the wind was out of the north. Alright, back to the weather... As previously mentioned, we are expecting a cold front this weekend. This front will help bring scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers to the area on Saturday. Rain chances will be highest in Deep East Texas, where there is also a flooding possibility with heavy showers. The rain should clear out Sunday morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Temperatures both days will be in the 60s. Briefly taking a look at next week, it looks like highs will continue to be in the 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, and several days have low rain chances in the forecast. We’ll be able to iron out more on next week in the coming days. Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend!

