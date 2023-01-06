Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

ECISD students send experiment to International Space Station

SSEP Team from STEM academy
SSEP Team from STEM academy(ECISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD announced Friday that a team of five students from the STEM Academy campus will be sending an experiment to the International Space Station (ISS) this upcoming summer.

This is part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). SSEP is an international program that has students design experiments that will be carried out by astronauts on the ISS. This will be the fourth experiment from ECISD flown to the ISS as part of the SSEP program.

The winning student team, coached by their teacher Karey Grametbaur, created an experiment to test whether a specific fungus, Pestalotiopsis microspora, would survive and reproduce in space.

The goal of this was to have the fungus break down waste plastic into biodegradable components. The biodegradable byproduct of this experiment could then be used by astronauts to grow plants in.

The team members from STEM Academy are:

  • Evan Hernandez (10th grade)
  • Bryan Nash (10th grade)
  • Georgi Shoumaroff (11th grade)
  • Evan Boyer (10th grade)
  • Kagan Holder (10th grade)

These students will continue to work on their experiment this spring, with mentoring from their teacher and two faculty members from the University of Texas Permian Basin Biology department, before it rockets to space this summer.

The experiment will spend four to six weeks on the ISS where astronauts will follow instructions provided by the student team to carry out the experiment. The experiment will then be returned to Earth and the students will compare the results between the sample that went to space with an identical sample that stayed on Earth.

Two other teams from ECISD were finalists in the flight experiment competition.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
A doctor examines a patient.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
McCoy spoke about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Neal McCoy marks 7th consecutive year saying Pledge of Allegiance

Latest News

The motorist being stopped failed to vacate the lane and move over, then struck McCord’s patrol...
Coffee City police officer injured in crash
The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo.”
Kilgore introduces new police dog
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Moran on Speaker McCarthy’s election: ‘We voted in strength’
TJC's Lady Apaches beat Temple College on Friday.
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team take down Temple College