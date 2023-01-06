Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texas ophthalmologist speaks on glaucoma for awareness month

The National Eye Institute even calls it the “Sneak Thief of Sight.”
The National Eye Institute even calls it the “Sneak Thief of Sight.”(KTRE)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Glaucoma refers to a group of three eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, but many patients with these conditions might go years without realizing something is wrong, according to Dr. James Berg, comprehensive ophthalmologist at the Lehmann Eye Center in Nacogdoches.

The National Eye Institute even calls it the “Sneak Thief of Sight.”

“It’s often very asymptomatic and patients don’t realize it at all,” Berg said. “But, over many years, they can go completely blind if not detected and treated.”

As much as 40 percent of vision can be lost without a person noticing.

“Signs that most patients might notice are already very late in the game when their peripheral vision has become very narrow and they are only having a very small area of vision in their center part of their vision,” Berg said.

It’s the number-one cause of irreversible blindness in the U.S., according to Berg. Over three million Americans have Glaucoma, with 120,000 of those being completely blind due to the disease.

Berg said people naturally become susceptible to the disease.

“For the most part, it just happens, and the number-one risk factor for most patients is just age,” Berg said.

There’s no cure for the disease, but through medication and surgery, Berg said they can manage the symptoms.

“We’re trying to slow it down or halt the progress of it,” Berg said.

Catching it early helps, and after a certain age, regular eye exams give the best chance of catching the disease.

“For most patients and most eye conditions, I’d say maybe in your 40s and 50s you should be getting a complete eye exam once every three years,” Berg said. “Then maybe in yours 60s and 70s, bump that up to a yearly eye exam.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Chloe Walker and her 16-month old daughter, Everleigh, play outside their home in Newton on...
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents
Boil water notice rescinded for City of San Augustine