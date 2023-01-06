Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Catholics celebrate life of Pope Benedict

Catholics are remembering Pope Benedict, who was laid to rest today halfway around the world in Vatican City.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The distance between Vatican City and East Texas did not prevent the faithful from celebrating the life and legacy of Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday.

During the noon Mass at the Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul, Pope Benedict was top of mind just hours after he was laid to rest. The noon Mass concluded with parishioners and clergy turning toward a photo of Benedict in the pulpit for a special prayer.

“A man of God,” said Fr. Hank Lanik. “I think that’s what we’ll remember about him.”

For Catholics like Kaylene Mongeau, Pope Benedict will be remembered as a soft, gentle, and humble man.

“I feel like I have a friend in heaven now,” she said. “And I hold him closely with John Paul and John the 23rd. So I’m very grateful for his life and service.”

And while some felt a personal connection in their hearts to Pope Benedict, others remembered experiences in which they saw Pope Benedict on trips to Rome.

“Seeing this frail old German prelate talking in a language I don’t understand. How precious that memory is now knowing I got to see him,” said Deacon Steven Chabbaria, who was a teenager at the time.

“When my husband and I got married, we went to Rome for our honeymoon,” said Fonda Luersman. “It was just very special because we were able to meet with Pope Benedict and be at a gathering where they had other married couples who were just recently married, and he blessed our marriage.”

Bishop Joseph Strickland and the clergy of the Diocese of Tyler will celebrate a special memorial Mass for Pope Benedict at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 6 p.m. Friday.

