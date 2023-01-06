Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Dr Pepper Museum gets new roof 70 years after deadly tornado destroyed it

Dr Pepper Museum gets new roof 70 years after deadly tornado destroyed it
Dr Pepper Museum gets new roof 70 years after deadly tornado destroyed it(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 70 years later after Waco’s deadly tornado struck the area, the Dr Pepper Museum is finally getting a new roof.

In 1953, a deadly tornado wiped the area, killing over one hundred people and destroying many buildings downtown.

Chris Dyer, the President and CEO of the Dr Pepper Museum, described the disaster as a war zone.

“You can see where it ripped the top of the building off. You can see some of the old, historic photos of what downtown looked like, and it looked like a war zone, essentially,” said Dyer.

Officials said the museum is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, so the goal is to honor the original style of the roof from the early 1900s.

They said workers are using a stone coated medal for the roof so it can last longer.

“We didn’t want to go back to a normal synthetic, composite roof. We want something that really spoke to the history of the building,” said Dyer.

Dyer said it took a while to rebuild since it costs more than $200,000.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for about 30 years but it’s pretty expensive to do a roof like this. It’s one of these roofs that will last for probably long after we’re all gone. That’s the goal to preserve our building and history,” said Dyer.

Dyer said The Waco Cooper Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities funded the project.

Now, the roof will have stone coated medals that will last a lifetime, along with the history.

“The Dr. Pepper was invented and bottled here for many years. I think it’s a big part of our history and economy. It’s a big icon in our community,” said Dyer.

Officials said workers have been on the project for a few weeks.

They’re hopeful the roof will be completed by next week, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field

Latest News

90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala
90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala
People in Gilmer gathered to remember Kelly Dae Wilson, who vanished 31 years ago tonight.
Gilmer community gathers to remember teen who vanished 31 years ago
90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala
90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala
High Cost of Ingredients
Bakery owner hunts for lowest prices due to inflation
ETX Regional Airport Recognition
East Texas regional airport manager honored for decade of service