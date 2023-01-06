Caldwell Zoo announces death of Grevy’s zebra Nazim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo is a haven for many animals, and some of those are endangered, such as the Grevy’s zebra.

Nazim, a Grevy’s Zebra who was brought to the zoo in 2019 from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, has died at age 23. The zoo made the announcement that “with heavy hearts, we share some sad news...we’ve had to say goodbye to Nazim.”

They said Nazim got a severe intestinal ailment and was unable to overcome it. He died on Christmas Day.

The zoo wrote a tribute to Nazim:

“Although Nazim joined our zoo family relatively recently, it feels like he’s been with us for a long, long time. Nazim was 23 years old and the father of Amali, who was born here at the Caldwell Zoo in 2020. He absolutely loved fresh produce and his favorite enrichment item was a huge rubber ball that he’d roll back and forth. This clever and beautiful zebra has made such an impact on the zoo and the entire Tyler community. We will miss his vibrant spirit and lively calls.”

