Boil water notices rescinded for two San Augustine systems

(Pexels.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A couple of boil water notices that were issued in the first few days of January have now been rescinded.

A notice was previously issued for Denning Rural Water Supply on Jan. 4. The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Jan. 6.

A notice was also issued for N.E.W. Water Supply on Jan. 3. This system has also taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water it distributes and provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Jan. 6.

If you have questions about either of these systems, you may contact the office at 220 West Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas. You may also call the office at (936) 288-0489 or Charles Sharp at (936) 201-5001.

