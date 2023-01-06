Bakery owner hunts for lowest prices due to inflation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the consumer price index, the average cost of eggs has risen 49 percent compared to a year ago, higher than any other grocery category.

The owner of Lourdes Marie Bakery, Juna Roberts, said she has to go to different stores to find the lowest price of essential foods.

“It’s not only eggs: the butter, the flour, everything. Everything because of the inflation went up,” said Roberts.

Roberts said she has had to increase her prices by 20 percent a few times since opening in April of 2021.

“Twice or three times in a year last year I already jumped up my prices, and I’m thinking right now to do it again, to increase, but not yet,” said Roberts.

She said she’s noticing a price increase when buying eggs and prefers to buy organic eggs right now due to them being cheaper in price.

The cost of butter has gone up as well she said.

“It goes to $9, it went up to $11, and now it’s $14,″ said Roberts.

Roberts said she usually buys 10 dozen eggs from a local chicken farmer for $25 compared to what she would buy in a grocery store for around $50.

“Honestly, I get it lower locally compared to Sam’s or anywhere else,” said Roberts.

However, due to it being winter, hens are not laying eggs right now, so she’s forced to hunt for the best deals to keep costs more manageable.

“If they are higher than a dollar in one place, and if they are lower than a dollar from one place, I buy a lot from that place,” said Roberts.

Flour has also gone up in price. She said she used to be able to get 50 pounds of flour for $30.

“Now it’s $50,” said Roberts.

Roberts said she anticipates being able to buy from her local farmer again in the spring.

