Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Autopsy shows Ore City man found dead had drowned

William Chad Martin
William Chad Martin(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy indicates the death of a man reported missing since Nov. 5 was most likely accidental, involving drugs.

William Chad Martin, 38, was found on Nov. 16, 2022, in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Rd., according to authorities. He was found dead approximately one-half mile from where he was last reported seen.

On Jan. 5, 2023, final autopsy results from Forensic Medical Management Services of Tyler were received by the sheriff’s office. The report showed the cause of death to be “accidental” by way of drowning, and it listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office now considers the case to be closed.

Previous:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field

Latest News

The National Eye Institute even calls it the “Sneak Thief of Sight.”
East Texas ophthalmologist speaks on glaucoma for awareness month
Gregg County District Court cancels jury duty for week of Jan. 9
Greater Longview United Way cancels tax assistance program for 2023
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 2-hour 20/20 special with new information about Houston teen accused of killing mom, NFL-star dad