ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 2-hour 20/20 special with new information about Houston teen accused of killing mom, NFL-star dad

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight’s 20/20 will be a two-hour special centered on new information in the case involving a Houston teen accused of shooting his mother and father. Antonio Armstrong, Jr. is accused of capital murder in the deaths of Dawn Armstrong and NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for this special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr.

20/20 airs on ABC at 8 p.m. tonight.

