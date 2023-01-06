TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Willow Brook Country Club was the setting for the Winter Gala benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum, and attendees were among the first to know what this year’s festival theme will be, as well as who the queen and court will be.

The 90th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival will be Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan.

The Princess for 2023 will be Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender.

The theme for 2023 is “The Story of Film.”

The festival will be held Oct. 19-22, 2023.

90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala (KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)

