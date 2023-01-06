18 wheeler wreck on SH 31 in Chandler causing heavy traffic

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are currently on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that has left multiple people injured.

Officers are reporting that the 18-wheeler drove into the Chandler city hall building. Heavy traffic is expected until the wreck is cleaned up.

Officials are advising commuters to avoid the area to avoid further congestion. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

