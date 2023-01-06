Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

18 wheeler wreck on SH 31 in Chandler causing heavy traffic

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are currently on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that has left multiple people injured.

Officers are reporting that the 18-wheeler drove into the Chandler city hall building. Heavy traffic is expected until the wreck is cleaned up.

Officials are advising commuters to avoid the area to avoid further congestion. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Gun Barrel and Payne Springs Fire Departments respond to structure fire in Eustace
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight
90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala
90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala
People in Gilmer gathered to remember Kelly Dae Wilson, who vanished 31 years ago tonight.
Gilmer community gathers to remember teen who vanished 31 years ago