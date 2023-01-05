WebXtra: East Texas Regional Airport Manager honored for decade of service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Regional Airport Manager Roy Miller was recently honored by the Gregg County Commissioners Court for his service to the county.

Miller, a former helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, has worked in aviation and airport management for 30 years. He’s spent time in Texarkana, Shreveport, and for the last 10 years, in Gregg County.

Much of the renovation of hangars, airstrips and airport facilities was under his leadership over the last decade.

Miller talks about how he has tried to make East Texas Regional Airport a ‘go-to’ destination for travelers who want to save time and money.

