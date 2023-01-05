Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The former Van Zandt County judge and the commissioner’s court made plans to organize funds to put towards the broad band project.

The broadband project includes providing cell phone service throughout all of the rural areas within the county. It also includes updating their current dispatch systems for first responders, which was installed in the 1970′s.

“We signed with L3 Harris contract for $6.5 million to put in a new radio system for our first responders our police and fire and all,” says Van Zandt County Judge Andy Reese.

Although Judge Reese says the new radio system for first responders won’t be up and running until 2024, a new dispatch center located inside the sheriff’s office was the first to receive new, updated equipment.

“The priority to get it done that quickly was we had a grant from ETCOG, The East Texas Council of Governments, for help putting that whole dispatch center together,” said Reese

The grant came with a deadline to get the new dispatch center completed which was done around the end of November in 2021.

The dispatch center received new equipment, monitors, furniture, and a new area that cost around $500,000.

“It does help us to better respond to the people because you can get the calls answered and you can get them switched over and you can get dispatch to the proper authorities quicker with the equipment that we have now,” said Reese

The judge says it’s been a year-long process with evaluating radio systems and comparing different contractors to see which is the best fit.

Now the county is focused on bringing service to all the rural areas.

“We want to help get that broadband access available to all parts of the county,” said Reese.

