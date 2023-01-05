Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler fire marshal’s office investigating house fire on Faith Lane

Multiple units responded to a house fire on Faith Lane in Tyler.
Multiple units responded to a house fire on Faith Lane in Tyler.(KLTV)
By Sariah Bonds and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cause of a Thursday morning house fire is under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler around 9:20 a.m., including 3 fire engines and a ladder truck. Jay McClung, deputy fire marshal for the City of Tyler said no injuries were reported and no one was at home at the time of the incident. Initial responders said they saw smoke coming from heat vents in the attic area.

Two investigators were on the scene and said that they are currently leaning toward the cause of the fire being electrical in nature.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

