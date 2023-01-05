Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Chilly temperatures this morning. Sunny and mild for your afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to another chilly start this morning in the middle to upper 30s this Thursday morning. You will probably want the light jacket before you head out the door today. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon as we warm into the lower 60s across most of the area, with a few cooler spots possibly only warming into the upper 50s. Be ready for a warmer day tomorrow with nothing but sunshine and 70 degree highs for the first Friday of the new year. It may be dry today and tomorrow, but it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close if you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. The first half of Saturday is looking mostly dry, but a cold front will begin to move into East Texas by the afternoon which will aid in the development of scattered showers and maybe a few thundershowers. Scattered showers will remain possible overnight and into the first half of our Sunday before skies dry out by the late afternoon. Behind this stronger front, highs will likely drop into the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon. Other than a stray shower on Monday, next week is looking mild with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Yet another cold front swings through sometime Tuesday, dropping our afternoon temperatures right back down into the lower 60s for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
Darnell Hartsfield
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
Smith County sheriff vehicle
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Clear & Chilly tonight. Sunny and Mild Tomorrow. Nice Friday, Clouds & Some rain on Sat.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Clear & Chilly tonight. Sunny and Mild Tomorrow. Nice Friday, Clouds & Some rain on Sat.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Clear Skies and Chilly Temps expected in the morning.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips