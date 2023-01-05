Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Steak Crostini with horseradish whip by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

A flavorful appetizer by Shalene McNeill and the Texas Beef Council!
A flavorful appetizer by Shalene McNeill and the Texas Beef Council!(East Texas Kitchen)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill joins Mama Steph to show how she makes a lovely and really flavorful appetizer. If you have some leftover steak, this is the perfect way to use it up!

Steak Crostini with horseradish whip

  • 1 each Strip Steak, Boneless
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1-1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 12 slices French bread
  • 12 each arugula leaves

Horseradish Whip

  • 2 teaspoon horseradish
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3 tablespoon chives

PREPARATION

HORSERADISH WHIP

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season steak evenly on both sides with salt and pepper. Add olive oil and place steak in skillet; cook strip steak 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and set aside to rest.
  • Place sliced bread in single layer on baking sheet. Bake in 350°F oven for about 10 minutes or until lightly toasted but not brown. Set aside.
  • Combine horseradish and heavy cream in a medium size mixing bowl. Mix over medium speed for about 5 minutes or until you form whip cream. Once formed remove bowl from mixer and fold in fresh chives and parmesan cheese.

ASSEMBLY

  • Spread 2 teaspoons horseradish whip onto each bread piece.
  • Slice steak in 12 equal size pieces; top with steak and fresh arugula.
  • Visit beeflovingtexans.com for even more recipes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Smith County sheriff vehicle
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
Jacob Wayne Gore
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

Latest News

Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas.
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
Lemon Yellow Latin Bites
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
Kitchen Pickin’: Mama Steph is feelin’ it
Kitchen Pickin’: Mama Steph is feelin’ it
Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu