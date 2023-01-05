Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months.

A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.

A second man, Joshua Fouse, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Dec. 4, 2022, on an outstanding felony warrant for theft of property. Fouse was assigned to the low risk facility J Tank, but on Dec. 7 at approximately 4:10 a.m. he did not get up for his breakfast tray; the report said an officer entered the cell, found Fouse unresponsive and called a code blue. Officers administered CPR and used an AED defibrillator before UT EMS arrived and took over life-saving measures. At about 4:56 a.m., EMS staff stated Fouse was dead, before Judge Derrick Choice arrived at the facility and pronounced Fouse dead. Texas Ranger Chris Bagget processed the cell.

