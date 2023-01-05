Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report.

Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.

Officers said that Stevenson paced about making statements with suicidal ideations and speaking of the general despair he felt about his life. The report stated officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Stevenson pointed his handgun at one of the deputies in a threatening manner, and the threatened deputy shot him in the chest.

Immediate life-saving efforts were made by officers, and EMS arrived to transport Stevenson to the UT Health hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, the case has not gone before a grand jury.

