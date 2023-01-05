Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report.

Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.

Officers said that Stevenson paced about making statements with suicidal ideations and speaking of the general despair he felt about his life. The report stated officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Stevenson pointed his handgun at one of the deputies in a threatening manner, and the threatened deputy shot him in the chest.

Immediate life-saving efforts were made by officers, and EMS arrived to transport Stevenson to the UT Health hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, the case has not gone before a grand jury.

Previous:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Smith County sheriff vehicle
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
Jacob Wayne Gore
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

Latest News

Arturo Cantero Lagunas SOURCE: Henderson County Jail
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
Justin Hayes gives us sneak peak of new facility for The Fostering Collective.
The Fostering Collective new expansion soon to offer more services for foster families in East Texas
Multiple units responded to a house fire on Faith Lane in Tyler.
Tyler fire marshal’s office investigating house fire on Faith Lane
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water notice issued for some Angelina County residents