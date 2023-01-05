Rains County man accused of producing child porn pleads guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Point man indicted on allegations of child pornography production has pleaded guilty to the first count in federal court.

Michael David Crider Jr., 38, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children a/k/a production of child pornography and two counts of transportation of child pornography. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in June.

Crider pleaded guilty to the first count on Thursday in federal court in Tyler.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

