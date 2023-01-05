Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Rains County man accused of producing child porn pleads guilty

Michael Crider
Michael Crider(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Point man indicted on allegations of child pornography production has pleaded guilty to the first count in federal court.

Michael David Crider Jr., 38, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children a/k/a production of child pornography and two counts of transportation of child pornography. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in June.

Crider pleaded guilty to the first count on Thursday in federal court in Tyler.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

Previous:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Smith County sheriff vehicle
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
Jacob Wayne Gore
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

Latest News

Vegetable aisle of Tyler grocery store.
State extends $344M in emergency SNAP benefits for January
Retha Pauls, 77
Gregg County officers ask for public’s help to find missing 77-year-old woman
State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun