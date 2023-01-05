Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clear Sky...Light Wind...Chilly Temps Overnight
Clear and Chilly overnight. Sunny and Mild on Thu. Nice day Friday, then some rain on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies and Light Wind expected overnight tonight. A fairly chilly start to Thursday is likely with some patch frost possible. Plenty of sun during the day with highs climbing into the middle 60s. Mostly Sunny and warmer on Friday as we prepare for a weak cold front on Saturday. As the cold front moves through, there is a chance for scattered showers and even a few isolated thundershowers during the day. Not expecting any severe weather, however.  Mostly Cloudy on Sunday with just a few showers possible, then becoming partly cloudy on Monday with just a small chance for a lingering shower or two. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Have a wonderful night.

